AIBEA seeks probe into cash seizures

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has urged the Centre to order a CBI probe to find out how bundles of new currency notes were found in possession of influential people even as the public struggled to withdraw a bare minimum amount. “News reports that huge amounts of new currency have been found with some people cause suspicion to fall on bank staff. Ordinary bank branches or staff cannot do this. It is suspected that some of them [the perpetrators] are ATM contractors and have access to the agency that transports money. This should be investigated,” said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA.

Nine-point programme

AIBEA has drawn up a nine-point programme that includes supply of adequate cash to all banks, restoring cash in ATMs without delay, stopping favouritsm in supply of cash to banks, and ensuring transparency in the process. If the RBI is not able to supply adequate amounts, cash transactions in banks should be suspended. The association also wanted compensation for families of bank customers and staff who lost their lives in incidents related to demonetisation, and compensation to employees for working late for the last 50 days.