AIADMK wants Bharat Ratna for Jayalalithaa

The AIADMK on Thursday asked the government to posthumously confer India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for her “exemplary” public service of over 32 years. It also wanted the Centre to recommend her name for the Nobel Prize.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, AIADMK member Vijila Sathyananth said 10 crore people affectionately called her ‘Amma.’

“Amma cannot be replaced. She is the personification of love and compassion... [she] worked tirelessly till her last breath for the uplift of the poor.” The “iron lady” had brought about all-round development in Tamil Nadu, she said.

Ms. Jayalalithaa, also called Puratchi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader), died on December 5.

For “intelligence and governance,” Amma could not be compared with any leader in the world, the AIADMK member said. “We urge the Centre to install her life size bronze statue in Parliament complex and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize for her work for the uplift of women and the child,” she said.