AAP failed to keep promises in Delhi: Cong.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party had failed to fulfil even a single promise made to the people of Delhi, where it is in power.

Mr. Sharma, addressing a press conference here, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of coming to Punjab only to aggravate the problems of its people, who had been already suffering under the ‘Badal’ regime.

‘No trust’

Mr. Kejriwal was bringing people from outside to mange his party’s poll campaign in Punjab, which clearly showed that he did not trust the people of the State, he said.

Mr. Sharma, who is among the Congress’s campaigners for Punjab, asked rebel candidates to withdraw from the race and strengthen the party’s hands against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the AAP.

He said the Congress would emerge the clear winner in the Malwa, Doaba and Majha regions, which had been suffering badly under the ‘Badal’ misrule. The Badals, he said, had ruined the State to promote the interests of their kin and associates.

Black money

He cited the decline in per capita income and investment besides the drug menace in the State. Mr. Sharma alleged that the ruling BJP and SAD was spending the maximum black money in these polls though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought in ‘notebandi’ ostensibly to curb black money.

The Congress leader said demonetisation had brought India’s prestige down in the eyes of the world and investors were now shying away from putting their money in the country.

Farm loans

Responding to a question, he made it clear that the Congress in Punjab was committed to waiving farm loans as listed in its manifesto.

Stating that forces from across the border were also trying to derail Punjab’s peace and progress, he said the Congress alone could restore the State to its past glory.