AAP MLA Rituraj arrested

Aam Admi Party MLA Rituraj has been arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and violating prohibitory orders at a Chhath Ghat in Aman Vihar during celebrations on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M.N.Tiwari confirmed the arrest to The Hindu and said that he was arrested after questioning at the police station.

The police had invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Ghat to prevent a crowd from gathering at the Ghat during the Chhat celebrations.

Mr. Rituraj and his supporters had allegedly gathered at the Ghat to stop policemen from stopping Chhath revellers from reaching the Ghat in large groups defying the orders.