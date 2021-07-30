99.37% students pass CBSE Class 12

The CBSE headquarters at Shiksha Sadan in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI

30 July 2021 14:46 IST

Cut-offs for college admissions likely to spike, with 5.3% of students scoring above 95%

In a year when schools were closed and board examinations cancelled, 99.37% of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 students passed, a huge leap from the 88.78% pass percentage of the previous year. A similar spike in high-scoring students means that college admission rankings dependent on Class 12 marks are likely to have stratospheric cut-off levels this year.

This year, more than 70,000 students - over 5.3% of candidates - scored above 95%, while another 1.5 lakh students scored above 90%.

Advertising

Advertising

The results are not comparable with past years given that the 2021 board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Final results were calculated by schools in accordance with a CBSE tabulation formula using a combination of Class 10 board exam scores, Class 11 final exam marks and the marks obtained in Class 12 practical exams and internal assessment including mid terms, unit tests, pre-board exams.

Schools were also asked to moderate marks as needed to ensure that the overall performance of their students aligned with the average past performance over the last three years.

No merit list

Given this unusual marking system, the Board decided not to publish any merit list of the top 0.1% of students this year, nor will it issue merit certificates.

Results have been delayed and are still under process for 65184 candidates. Their marks will be declared by August 5. For 60,443 private candidates, examinations will be held between August 16 and September 15.

Of the remaining 13.04 lakh candidates for whom results were declared, a whopping 12.96 lakh students passed Class 12. Only 6,149 students were placed in compartment this year.

The centrally-run Kendriya Vidyalaya schools as well as the schools of the Central Tibetan Schools Administration all achieved a 100% pass percentage.

Overall, girls performed marginally better, with a 99.67% pass percentage, in comparison to 99.13% for boys.