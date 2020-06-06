9851 new cases recorded; Seek help early, says Govt.

With no let up in the number of COVID-19 infections, the country registered 9,851 new cases and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to data from State Health departments, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 2,33,533 with 115019 active cases on Friday. The overall death toll rose to 6,567.

The Union Health Ministry said the number of government labs permitted to test stands at 507 along with 217 private labs — a total of 727 labs. 1,43,661 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number of samples tested is 43,86,379.

The Ministry added that COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 957 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,66,460 Isolation beds, 21,473 ICU beds and 72,497 oxygen-supported beds.

“Also in place are 2,362 dedicated COVID health centres with 1,32,593 isolation beds, 10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 oxygen supported beds. 11,210 quarantine centres and 7,529 COVID Care Centres with 7,03,786 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. So far, the Centre has also provided 128.48 lakh N95 masks and 104.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions,” it added.

Seek help: Govt

The Union Health Ministry has said that in case of symptoms like fever, cough or difficulty in breathing, citizens should call 1075(toll free) and seek immediate help. “It’s vital. Don’t hesitate,” the Health Ministry said in its latest appeal on Friday.

“Stigma around COVID-19 can discourage people to take necessary steps to fight the virus. We should work to break the stigma,” the Ministry said.

“People should also ensure that the house helps and anyone coming into the house should use 70% alcohol based sanitiser and ensure that they are wearing a mask while working at home or visiting. Face–cover is good for maintaining personal hygiene, wear it all the time and protect yourself and others from COVID, the Ministry said.