98-year-old war veteran defeats COVID-19

NEW DELHI:

16 August 2020 13:57 IST

Ramu Laxman Sakpal was hospitalised in a critical state and diagnosed with pneumonia due to the pandemic a few weeks ago

Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd.), a 98-year-old war veteran who contracted COVID-19, was discharged from the Navy hospital in Mumbai on August 15 after being fully cured, the Navy said on Sunday.

“Sepoy Sakpal, a resident of Nerul, was admitted to Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state and diagnosed with pneumonia due to COVID-19 a few weeks ago. The veteran’s condition was successfully managed at the Naval Hospital, leading to freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, India’s Independence Day,” the Navy said in a statement.

Sepoy Sakpal, who served in the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army, has seen many crisis from the immediate aftermath of the Spanish Flu to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

