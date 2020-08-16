National

98-year-old war veteran defeats COVID-19

The BMC health workers are enaged in routine health check up of the residents in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd.), a 98-year-old war veteran who contracted COVID-19, was discharged from the Navy hospital in Mumbai on August 15 after being fully cured, the Navy said on Sunday.

“Sepoy Sakpal, a resident of Nerul, was admitted to Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state and diagnosed with pneumonia due to COVID-19 a few weeks ago. The veteran’s condition was successfully managed at the Naval Hospital, leading to freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, India’s Independence Day,” the Navy said in a statement.

Sepoy Sakpal, who served in the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army, has seen many crisis from the immediate aftermath of the Spanish Flu to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

