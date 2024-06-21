GIFT a SubscriptionGift
98 Indians died during annual Haj pilgrimage

The deaths have been due to natural causes, chronic illnesses, and old age, MEA said

Published - June 21, 2024 06:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Muslim devotees walk around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca.

Muslim devotees walk around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ninety-eight Indians have died during the annual Muslim pilgrimage of Haj to Mecca, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 21.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the total number of deaths of Indians in the entire Haj period last year were 187.

"This year, 1,75000 Indian pilgrims visited Mecca for Haj. The Haj period is from May 9 to July 22. This year, till now, 98 deaths have been reported," he said.

"The deaths have been due to natural causes, chronic illnesses, and old age. Six people died on the day of Arafat and four were accident-related deaths," Mr. Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to a question on the deaths of Indians during Haj.

