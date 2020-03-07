95 MPs didn’t attend any meeting of eight standing committees: Venkaiah

M. Venkaiah Naidu. File photo: Nagara Gopal

New Delhi

07 March 2020 22:06 IST

The absentees include many leading names from various parties in both Houses, he says

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said 95 MPs from both Houses didn’t attend any meeting of the eight parliamentary standing committees that falls under the purview of the Upper House during the three-week recess given to scrutinise the Budget. The absentees include many leading names like BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra, Trinamool Congress Derek O’Brien, RCP Singh of the JD (U), Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM and Nakul Nath of the Congress among others.

Presenting the results of the review of the functioning of eight department-related standing committees that come under the Upper House on the first day of the Budget session after recess on March 2, he said the 95 MPs accounted for 39% of the 243 MPs from both the Houses.

Also read | Venkaiah for automatic suspension of members disrupting Parliament

Advertising

Advertising

The BJP has 109 MPs on these 8 committees, the Congress has 33, the TMC 14, the SP four and the AIADMK three besides 80 from other parties and independents. According to sources, 57% of the TMC MPs, 36% of the BJP, 15% of the Congress and 50% of other parties did not attend even a single meeting during the consideration of the Demands for Grants of 20 Ministries during the recess. The Samajwadi Party MPs from both Houses had full attendance, while none of the three members of the AIADMK, who are on the committees of Home Affairs and Human resources and development (two AIADMK members on this committee), attended a single meeting.

The members from the Rajya Sabha include Mr. Mishra (Committee on Home), Mr. O’Brien (HRD), JD(U)’s RCP Singh (Home), NCP’s Majeed Memon (Personnel, Public Grievances and Law & Justice), AIADMK’s SR Balasubramoniyan (Home), AIADMK’s Dr.Sasikala Pushpa Ramaswamy (HRD), NCP’s Vandana Chavan (Science & Technology), Dr. Sonal Mansingh (Tourism & Transport) and BJP’s Roopa Ganguly (Commerce) among others.

The members of the Lok Sabha are BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Transport and Tourism), Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal (Commerce), Mr. Owaisi (Science and Technology), Mr. Nakul K.Nath (Commerce), TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty (Industry) and BJP’s Anant Kumar Hegde (Science and Technology) among others.