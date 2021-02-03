93,000 cybercrimes related to sexual exploitation, hate in 3 years: MHA

Over 93,000 cybercrimes related to fraud, sexual exploitation and spreading of hate have been registered in the country between 2017 and 2019, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said the enhanced use of the Internet, the number of cybercrimes was also increasing.
As per data maintained and published by the National Crime Records Bureau, 21,796 cybercrimes were registered in 2017, 27,248 in 2018 and 44,546 in 2019.
"The motives behind cyber crime in the country include personal revenge, fraud, sexual exploitation, inciting hate, spreading piracy, stealing information etc," he said in a written reply to a question.
