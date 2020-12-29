93% of total 6,500 flights under Vande Bharat was Air India’s

29 December 2020 19:52 IST

The Air India Group operated 93% of the total 6,500 flights under Vande Bharat and ferried more than 10 lakh passengers, according to government data.

The total passengers accounted for nearly 25% of the total stranded Indians brought back through various modes of transport, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said.

However, to a specific question on how much loss did Air India incur or profit it earned from these operations remained unanswered.

