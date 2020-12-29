National

93% of total 6,500 flights under Vande Bharat was Air India’s

An Air India flight lands at Chandigarh International airport in carrying 63 Indian residents from New York under Vande Bharat Mission. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

The Air India Group operated 93% of the total 6,500 flights under Vande Bharat and ferried more than 10 lakh passengers, according to government data.

The total passengers accounted for nearly 25% of the total stranded Indians brought back through various modes of transport, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said.

However, to a specific question on how much loss did Air India incur or profit it earned from these operations remained unanswered.

