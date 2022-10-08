Centre approves creation of a weapon system branch for IAF officers, says Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari

“This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created,” the Air Chief Marshal said.

PTI Chandigarh
October 08, 2022 10:46 IST

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari addresses during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh on October 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

The central government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers of the Indian Air Force, which would save it ₹3,400 crore in flying training, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said in Chandigarh on October 8, 2022.

This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said in his speech on the occasion of 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.

"On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF.

"This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created," he said.

“The weapon system branch will essentially man the specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air-missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft,” he said.

“Creation of this branch would result in savings of over ₹3,400 crore due to the reduced expenditure on flying training,” the IAF chief said.

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station on October 8, 2022 morning on the occasion.

The Air Chief Marshal inspected the parade, which was followed by a march-past.

Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.

