DMK MP Jagathratchakan fined ₹908-crore penalty in FEMA case by ED

Enforcement Directorate confiscates ₹89.19 crore properties from the Lok Sabha MP under FEMA violation, under section 37A of FEMA

Updated - August 28, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A FEMA probe was initiated against S. Jagathratchakan, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, his family members and a related entity. File

A FEMA probe was initiated against S. Jagathratchakan, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, his family members and a related entity. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said a penalty of ₹908 crore has been slapped in a case related to the violation of foreign exchange rules against DMK MP S. Jagathratchakan and his family members.

The federal agency issued a statement which said that properties worth ₹89.19 crore, seized in September 2020, have been confiscated following an adjudication order issued on August 26 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Mr. Jagathratchakan, 76, represents the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat.

The agency said a FEMA probe was initiated against the MP, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, his family members and related Indian entity.

This investigation, it said, resulted in the passing of seizure order, dated September 11, 2020, under section 37A of FEMA, for various movable and immovable properties in the name of the MP and his family members. There are valued at ₹89.19 crore.

“The properties worth ₹89.19 crore which were seized in terms of section 37A of FEMA were also ordered for confiscation, and penalty of ₹908 crore is levied vide Adjudication Order dated 26/08/2024,” the ED said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / law enforcement

