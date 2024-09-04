90% of projects under Smart Cities Mission completed: Urban Affairs Ministry

The Smart Cities Mission (SCM), which was launched to enhance the quality of life in urban spaces, has completed more than 90% of the total projects.

The remaining 10% of the projects which are at the implementation stage have been delayed due to legal issues, delays in obtaining clearances from different departments, land acquisition challenges, construction in hilly areas, and challenges in vendor and resource availability in small and medium cities, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has said.

The SCM was launched on June 25, 2015, aimed at enhancing the quality of life in 100 selected cities by providing efficient services, robust infrastructure, and a sustainable environment. Following multiple requests from State governments and Members of Parliament, the mission period was extended to March 31, 2025, to complete the ongoing projects.

The mission aimed to address the diverse needs of residents and create dynamic urban spaces that evolve to meet the aspirations of citizens, serving as replicable models for other cities.

Out of the total 100 smart cities, 17 cities have completed 100% of their projects. While 75% of projects have been completed in 75 smart cities, 34 cities have completed more than 90% of the projects, a senior official at the Urban Affairs Ministry said.

On the financial front, the total outlay of Central assistance for the Smart Cities Mission was ₹48,000 crore. The Central government has already released ₹46,787 crore to 100 Smart Cities under the SCM, of which over 90% has been utilised, according to data shared by the Ministry.

Implementing the Smart City Mission is carried out primarily through two approaches. First, under the Smart Cities Mission, cities are being developed using an Area-Based Development (ABD) approach, where each of the 100 cities has selected a defined area for targeted interventions. These ABD areas, chosen through citizen participation, are being developed as replicable models for other parts of the city.

Second, every city has included Pan-City Projects, which are technology-driven solutions.

Some of the major projects under the SCM include Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC), which utilise data for making informed decisions, CCTV surveillance cameras which have aided in crime monitoring, emergency call boxes, public address systems and traffic enforcement systems for red light violations and automatic number plate recognition have been installed, enhancing public safety.