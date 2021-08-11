90% cylinders given under Ujjwala in disuse, claims Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi

11 August 2021 13:37 IST

The Congress on Tuesday said that the Ujjwala scheme has proven to be a "hollow gimmick" of the government

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the government should give subsidy to the poor and reduce inflation.

Her attack on the government came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ujjwala 2.0 — the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) — by virtually presenting free LPG connections to some beneficiaries in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are scheduled early next year.

"90% of the cylinders given under Ujjwala are lying in disuse and women are forced to cook using firewood because the BJP government has doubled the rates of a cylinder in the last seven years and reduced subsidy to a negligible amount," Ms. Vadra tweeted.

"If the government is honest about Ujjwala then it should give subsidy to the poor and reduce inflation," the Congress general secretary said and tagged a media report on the problems being faced by the poor due to rising prices of cooking gas.

With a gas cylinder costing ₹888, the Congress demanded that its price be halved and brought to what it was in 2014, during the UPA rule.