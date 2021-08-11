National

90% cylinders given under Ujjwala in disuse, claims Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the government should give subsidy to the poor and reduce inflation.

Her attack on the government came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ujjwala 2.0 — the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) — by virtually presenting free LPG connections to some beneficiaries in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are scheduled early next year.

"90% of the cylinders given under Ujjwala are lying in disuse and women are forced to cook using firewood because the BJP government has doubled the rates of a cylinder in the last seven years and reduced subsidy to a negligible amount," Ms. Vadra tweeted.

"If the government is honest about Ujjwala then it should give subsidy to the poor and reduce inflation," the Congress general secretary said and tagged a media report on the problems being faced by the poor due to rising prices of cooking gas.

With a gas cylinder costing ₹888, the Congress demanded that its price be halved and brought to what it was in 2014, during the UPA rule.


