270 million Indians lifted out of poverty by UPA: Chidambaram

Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) study finds that 270 million Indians were lifted out of poverty by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and those who scoff at its record must know that economists laugh at their ineptitude, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Thursday.
The senior Congress leader was reacting to a report on poverty data released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and OPHI that pointed out that 65 out of 75 countries studied significantly reduced their multidimensional poverty levels between 2000 and 2019.
About 273 million Indians moved out of multi-dimensional poverty between 2005-6 and 2015-16, the report claimed.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram, who was the UPA’s Finance Minister for a large part of its 10-year rule between 2004 and 2014, described the UPA years as ‘golden years of growth’.
“Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) Study finds that 270 millions Indians were lifted out of poverty during 2005-2015. This was the period of UPA 1 and UPA 2, the golden period of India’s economic growth,” he said.
“What has the NDA government done since 2015? Only caused a decline in economic growth for 9 successive quarters and an impending recession in 2020-21. Those who scoff at the UPA’s record must know that economists are laughing at their ignorance and ineptitude,” he stated without mentioning anyone by name.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath