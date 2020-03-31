Nine evacuees in Jaisalmer, 1 at Jodhpur Army facilities test positive

Nine Indians evacuated from Iran and quarantined at the Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer and one Indian from Iran at the Army facility in Jodhpur have tested positive for COVID-19, Army sources said on Tuesday. At present, there are 484 people in the Jaisalmer facility and 552 in the Jodhpur unit.

“Six evacuees at the Jaisalmer facility and one in the Jodhpur facility tested positive on Monday. Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in jaisalmer today,” an Army source said. All those in the facility would now be out through the established testing procedure, another official said.

All those who tested positive on Monday have been shifted to the tertiary hospital attached to the facilities for treatment.

The evacuees at Jaisalmer had arrived in three batches. The first one of 236 arrived on March 15, the second one of 53 on March 16 and the third of 185 on March 18. The last batch was scheduled to complete their mandatory quarantine period on March 31.

Many of these evacuees were to be discharged and sent home following the completion of the 14-day quarantine period and testing. As per procedure, evacuees are tested when they arrive at any quarantine facility and again tested before they leave the facility.

In Jodhpur, the first batch of 277 arrived on March 25 and the second of 275 on March 29.

The Army currently has wellness centres for evacuees at Manesar, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and medical facilities at Jhansi, Binnaguri and Gaya with additional beds have been kept on standby. At Manesar, 372 evacuees have been treated and currently 82 are under quarantine.