9 crew members stranded on fishing boat off Gujarat Coast rescued

The ICG ship 'Shoor,' which was on operational patrol, was immediately diverted to provide necessary assistance to the boat and its crew on the night of May 27

May 30, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI

Nine crew members stranded on an Indian fishing boat due to engine failure off the Gujarat coast have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the maritime agency said on Tuesday.

The ICG ship 'Shoor,' which was on operational patrol, was immediately diverted to provide necessary assistance to the boat and its crew on the night of May 27, the Coast Guard said in a release.

At 11.45 p.m. on Saturday, the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) at Mumbai intimated the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre at Porbandar in Gujarat about the boat.

As per the release, the boat was stranded at a location around 120 km off Mangrol in Gujarat due to engine failure and had nine crew members on board.

"The boat, which had suffered the engine defect due to fuel water contamination, could not be rectified at the sea and therefore ICG Ship Shoor took the boat under tow in difficult weather conditions and rough seas," the release said.

The boat was towed to the Veraval harbour and handed over for further repairs, it added.

