8th round of Corps Commander talks between India and China under way at Chushul

NEW DELHI:

06 November 2020 11:23 IST

The Indian stand remains firm on complete disengagement across Eastern Ladakh, a defence source stated.

The eigth round of Corps Commander talks between India and China began at Chushul on Friday morning as part of efforts to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh ongoing since early May.

The talks began at 9.30 a.m. on the Indian side at Chushul, a defence source confirmed. The Indian stand remained firm on complete disengagement across Eastern Ladakh, the source stated.

After the developments on the South Bank of Pangong Tso on August when the Indian Army occupied several dominating features which were lying vacant, China has been pressing for discussing South Bank first and other friction areas later.

Advertising

Advertising

This is the first round of talks with the Indian side led by Lt. Gen. P.G.K. Menon who took over as the 14 Corps Commander on October 13. Lt. Gen. Menon has attended the last two rounds of talks.

With no progress in talks to resolve the stand-off which has ongoing since first week on May, both sides have made preparations to maintain thousands of troops and equipment in extreme conditions in the high altitude winter.

While both sides had agreed to “stop sending more troops to the frontline” and “refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground” at the 6th round of talks, there has been no further progress towards resolution.