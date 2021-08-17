88.13 lakh vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

India on Tuesday reported the highest-ever number of COVID-19 vaccination administered in 24 hours, with the dispensation of more than 88.13 lakh doses.

A Union Health Ministry release said that 46% of all adult Indians had received the first dose, while 13% of all adults had received both doses.

“Nearly 88 lakh [88,13,919] doses have been administered under the largest vaccination drive in the past 24 hours. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, 15 days advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain,’’ the Ministry stated.

With the administration of more than 88.13 lakh doses, the cumulative vaccination coverage had increased to 55.47 crore (55,47,30,609), the release noted.