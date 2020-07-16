86.34% students clear West Bengal Class X board exams

Kolkata

16 July 2020

Higher Secondary Examination results will be declared on July 17

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the Madhyamik Pariksha, 2020. The examinations were held between February 18 and 27, weeks before the lockdown was enforced due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 10,03,666 students, 8,43,305 cleared it, WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said. Boys have registered a better pass percentage (89.87 %) than girls 83.48%.

Another interesting feature of the results is that the WBSSE came up with a merit list of 84 students sharing the top 10 ranks.

This year the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) did not come up with a merit list. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said students who wish to continue higher secondary in the same school can get admitted between August 1 to August 10.

Students choosing to study in other schools can get admitted between August 11 and 30. The State’s Higher Secondary Examination results will be declared on July 17. Like the ICSE and the CBSE examinations, the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations could not be completed due to the lockdown.