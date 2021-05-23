86 bodies recovered from sunken barge, tug off Mumbai

All 274 missing persons onboard barge P-305 and tug Varaprada accounted for, says Navy.

A total of 86 bodies were recovered from the sunken barge P-305 and the tug Varaprada and all missing persons have been accounted for, the Navy said on Sunday. The wreckage of the barge was located on the sea bed during an underwater search by the Navy.

A total of 274 crew were reported missing on May 17, of which 261 were from Barge P-305 and 13 from tug Varaprada, the Navy spokesperson said. In the search and rescue operations, 188 survivors, including two from Varaprada, and 70 bodies were recovered at sea.

Eight bodies have reportedly been recovered along the coast at Raigarh district in Maharashtra and eight BNVs along Gujarat coast near Valsad, the spokesperson stated.

Thus all 274 crew reported missing have been accounted for, the spokesperson said adding final confirmation will, however, be pending till the identification of all bodies is completed. The barge sank 35 nautical miles off Mumbai on May 17 amid rough seas during cyclone Tauktae.

Diving on the sunken wreck of barge P-305 has been completed by specialised teams onboard INS Makar and no bodies have been found, the spokesperson said on Sunday. INS Makar is proceeding to search for the wreck of the tug Varaprada and diving operations will be conducted on Monday, he stated.