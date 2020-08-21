National

8.47 lakh new subscribers in first quarter: EPFO

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday said it had added 8.47 lakh subscribers in the first quarter of 2020-2021, according to its provisional payroll data.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the enrolments in April and May, 2020,” it said in a statement.

The EPFO said 20,000 and 1.72 lakh net new subscribers were added in April and May respectively during the lockdown.

“June has seen speedy recovery with addition of 6.55 lakh net subscribers, registering a remarkable 280% month-on-month growth. The data comprises all the new members who have joined during the month and whose contribution is received,” it said.

