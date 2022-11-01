8,416 public grievances addressed as part of special drive by Health Ministry

Campaign also aimed at improving management of records

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 01, 2022 23:32 IST

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the objectives of these campaigns were to minimise pendency. File | Photo Credit: PTI

As part of the Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) and Swachhata Drive organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 21,600 files were reviewed, 8,416 public grievances and their appeals were redressed, and over 1,100 cleanliness campaigns were conducted, a release from the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the objectives of these campaigns were to minimise pendency, institutionalise swachhata, strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms, train officers in records management, digitise physical records for improved records management and bring all Ministries/departments on one single digital platform.

The SCDPM and Swachhata Drive was launched on October 1 and implemented from October 2-31.

Third-party evaluations will take place from November 14-30, which will be followed by presentations on best practices to mark Good Governance Day on December 24 and 25, the release added. The monthly progress of the campaign is being reviewed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The release also said that ₹4,06,315 revenue has been generated by selling scrap.

Several institutes have adopted best practices to enhance swachhata and provide a clean and green environment in their campuses, the Health Ministry said. For instance, the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi, has installed Watergen, an innovative technology that converts moisture in the air to potable water. AIIMS, Bibinagar, Telangana has developed an Ayush herbal plantation.

Sensitisation programmes on hygiene were organised by the Indian Council of Medical Research in schools in Delhi.

