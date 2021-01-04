National

₹830-cr. GST fraud by illegal gutkha unit

Central GST authorities have detected tax evasion of over ₹830 crore by an illegal pan-masala manufacturing unit in New Delhi and arrested one person, according to an official statement.

The firm was evading the payment of GST by manufacturing and clandestinely supplying gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products without any registration, it said.

Around 65 labourers were found working at the illegal factory, it said. The searches resulted in the seizure of finished gutkha and raw materials valued at ₹4.14 crore, the statement said.

