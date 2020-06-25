83 killed in lightning strike in Bihar

Eighty-three people, including three children, were killed on Thursday in lightning strikes in Bihar. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of 13 deaths. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ₹4 lakh each in compensation to the families of the deceased.
Thirteen people have died in Gopalganj district, five each in East Champaran, Darbhanga and Banka, six each in Siwan and Bhagalpur, three each in Aurangabad and Khagaria, eight each in Madhubani and Nawada, one each in Stipular, Sheohar, Madhepura, Saran and Sitamarhi, and two each in West Champaran, Buxar, Kaimur, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Jamui, Purnia and Supaul districts.
As many as 13 people lost their lives while working in their agricultural field in different blocks of Gopalganj district, Sub-Divisional Officer Upendra Pal said.
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has also expressed grief over the deaths. The weather department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorm for the next 48 hours in 12 districts of north Bihar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath