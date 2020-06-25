83 killed in lightning strike in Bihar

Eighty-three people, including three children, were killed on Thursday in lightning strikes in Bihar. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of 13 deaths. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ₹4 lakh each in compensation to the families of the deceased.

Thirteen people have died in Gopalganj district, five each in East Champaran, Darbhanga and Banka, six each in Siwan and Bhagalpur, three each in Aurangabad and Khagaria, eight each in Madhubani and Nawada, one each in Stipular, Sheohar, Madhepura, Saran and Sitamarhi, and two each in West Champaran, Buxar, Kaimur, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Jamui, Purnia and Supaul districts.

As many as 13 people lost their lives while working in their agricultural field in different blocks of Gopalganj district, Sub-Divisional Officer Upendra Pal said.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has also expressed grief over the deaths. The weather department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorm for the next 48 hours in 12 districts of north Bihar.