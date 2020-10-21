82% of COVID-19 deaths reported from 10 States/UTs

India sustains its trend of maintaining active cases below the 7.5 lakh mark for second successive day

India reported 717 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, with 82% of them reported from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra, with 213 deaths, reported the largest number of fatalities, followed by Karnataka (66), West Bengal (61), Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh 50 each and Delhi 41, said a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

India sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases below the 7.5 lakh mark for the second successive day, it stated.

“With a high number of patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues. Recoveries numbering 61,775 have been registered in the last 24 hours, whereas the new confirmed cases are only 54,044. This is when 10,83,608 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the country,’’ said the release.

The total recoveries’ figure now is 67,95,103.

Single day recoveries

Data released by the Ministry said the higher number of single day recoveries had resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which was fast approaching 89% (88.81%).

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 209 updates

Seventy-seven per cent of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra, with the number being 8,500. Maharashtra and Kerala both contributed more than 7,000, said the release.

India also reported 54,044 new cases in the last 24 hours. Seventy-eight per cent of this was concentrated in 10 States/UT. Maharashtra contributed more than 8,000 and both Karnataka and Kerala over 6,000.

“The Centre has advised the States/UTs to aim at bringing down the case fatality rate to below 1%. Presently, 14 States/UTs are reporting Case Fatality Rate less than 1%,’’ added the Ministry.