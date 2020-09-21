8,000 cases pending for over 5 years in labour courts, tribunals

Representative Image: The Ahmedabad tribunal-cum-court had the highest cases with 950, followed by Jabalpur with 774, according to the data provided. File Photo.

NEW DELHI

21 September 2020 19:39 IST

Lok Adalats are regularly conducted for amicable settlement to avoid litigation/delay: Minister

More than 8,000 cases were pending with the industrial tribunals and labour courts for more than five years, the Labour and Employment Ministry told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told Nationalist Congress Party MP Fauzia Khan that 8,008 cases and 2,257 applications had been pending with the 22 Central government Industrial Tribunals-cum-Labour Courts, set up under the Industrial Dispute At, 1947. The Ahmedabad tribunal-cum-court had the highest cases with 950, followed by Jabalpur with 774, according to the data provided.

Asked what the government was doing to address the issue, the Minister replied: “Lok Adalats are regularly conducted for amicable settlement of cases and to avoid unnecessary litigation/delay. Camp courts are also organised at the request of parties to provide legal remedy at workmen’s door steps.”

Advertising

Advertising

He said the government had requested the Registrar Generals of all High Courts to issue directions to the tribunals-cum-courts “for speedy disposal of the pending cases before them” and to submit monthly reports on the disposal of cases.