ADVERTISEMENT

80 Indian fishermen released by Pak govt. handed over to BSF at the Wagah border

November 12, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 01:50 am IST

PTI

Eighty Indian fishermen who were recently released from a jail in Pakistan have been handed over to Border Security Force (BSF) authorities at the Attari-Wagah border here, officials said on Saturday.

The Pakistan government on Thursday released 80 Indian fishermen from the Malir jail in Karachi.

Punjab police protocol officer Arun Mahal said all the prisoners crossed over to India on Friday night through the land transit route of the Attari-Wagah border through the 'Emergency Travel Certificate' issued by the Indian High Commission based at Islamabad.

After their repatriation, the medical examination of the fishermen was conducted by a team of Indian doctors, said Mr. Mahal, who was posted at the Joint Check post (JCP) of the Attari-Wagah border.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen were held three years ago after their boats slipped into Pakistan through territorial waters in the Arabian Sea, Mr. Mahal said. The moment they crossed over to India on Friday, the fishermen bowed down and touched the earth in respect, he added.

Fishermen are frequently arrested along with their boats by both India and Pakistan as the maritime border in the Arabian Sea is poorly defined. Many fishing boats lack the required technology to ascertain their precise location.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US