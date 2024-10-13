80-feet Ravana effigy burnt with pollution-free green crackers at National Dussehra Fair in Kota

An 80-foot-tall effigy of Ravana was set on fire with 3D effects on the ocassion of Vijayadashami on Saturday (October 12, 2024) evening at the 131st National Dussehra Fair in Kota.

60-feet-tall effigies of Ravana's brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad were also set ablaze using green fireworks to make the event pollution-free.

Speaking after the burning of the effigies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was the Chief Guest at the event, said, "Lord Ram led an ideal life and took the deprived and poor sections of the society with him. He worked to transform their lives during his 14 years of exile and eventually killed the arrogant Ravan."

"Life and philosophy of Lord Ram inspires us to follow in the path of truth," said Mr. Birla, who is the MP of Kota-Bundi MP, at the Kota Dusshera Ground.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, MLA Sandeep Sharma, Mayor Rajeev Bharti and Kota Dusshera Fair Committee chairman Vivek Rajvanshi were also present at the event.

Cold pyro was placed at various points in the effigies to create unique firework effects and highlight the 3D shape of Ravana’s figure.

The nectar pot in Ravana’s hand spun to create a 3D effect, while motors placed in the teeth and navel added to the entertainment. The effigies were burnt step by step with remotely controlled fireworks.

Member of Kota's former royal family and ex-MP Ijyaraj Singh shot a ceremonial arrow to set the three effigies on fire.