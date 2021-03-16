8 held in Agartala on drug peddling charge

Agartala

16 March 2021 03:29 IST

Police have arrested eight youths in a series of anti-drug raids in Agartala over the past two days. Heroin and other narcotic substances were seized from them, police said.

Officers and personnel of three police stations, led by city SDPO Ramesh Chandra Yadav, participated in coordinated raids at four locations in the city based on specific tip-off.

“We have recovered about 106 gm brown sugar (heroin) and other narcotic substances from the detained persons,” Mr. Yadav told reporters on Monday. They were allegedly involved in drug peddling. Police slapped various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against them.

Advertising

Advertising

Four two-wheelers and 13 mobile phone sets allegedly used in drug peddling were also seized from them.