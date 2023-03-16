ADVERTISEMENT

79 children died in specialised adoption agencies from April-December 2022

March 16, 2023 02:19 am | Updated March 15, 2023 08:20 pm IST - New Delhi

There is no report available regarding death of children after their adoption from these agencies: Centre

The Hindu Bureau

 Very low birth weight and premature birth were also some reasons for their deaths. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A total of 79 children have died between April to December, 2022, in Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs) majorly due to unsafe abandonments which exposed them to harm like being bitten by animals or asphyxia. Very low birth weight and premature birth were some of the other reasons.

However, there is no report available regarding death of children after their adoption from these agencies, the Ministry of Women and Child Development informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Ministry said that for improving quality child care in Child Care Institutions (CCIs), particularly in SAAs, Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has been advising the agencies through circulars and through various training and development activities.

Adoption Regulations, 2022, also emphasises on quality child care by the adoption agencies and also mandates Chief Medical Officers for necessary interventions.

The government also said that it has simplified its policy pertaining to adoption under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Amendment Rules, 2022 and the Adoption Regulations, 2022.

