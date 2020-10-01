₹7,796-cr. secure communication network project for Army cleared

It enhances coverage closer to the international border, Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC)

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the long-pending proposal for the establishment of a secure communication network for the Army, Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) phase IV network, to be implemented by the Public Sector Undertaking ITI Limited at an estimated ₹7,796.39 crore, the Defence Ministry said.

The contract was signed on Thursday with an implementation schedule of 36 months. “The project is a strategic and theatre area communication network which will upgrade the existing asynchronous transfer mode technology to Internet Protocol (IP), Multi Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Technology,” the Ministry said. Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), microwave radio and satellite will be used as communication media, it said.

The project will provide better survivability, responsiveness and high bandwidth in any operational scenario and enhance the communication coverage of network closer to the international border, Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Ministry said it will provide a major boost to the “operational preparedness of the Army especially in view of the situation at the LAC”.

The project has approximately 80% indigenous content and involves execution of civil works, laying of OFC and tower construction among others.