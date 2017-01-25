777 policemen to get President’s Police Medals

As many as 777 policemen will get the President’s Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day.

A total of 597 personnel will be given the Police Medals for Meritorious Service, 85% of them going to the lower ranks. Only 15 IPS officers have been selected, while the remaining are constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors.

Eighty President’s Police Medals for distinguished service are being given, with a 50% increase in the number winners from the constable and sub-inspector ranks.

While no one gets the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, 100 will get the Police Medal for Gallantry. Of them, 55 are constables, 25 assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables, 15 assistant commandants/deputy superintendents of police and five additional superintendents and superintendents. Another 10 get it posthumously. With 32 medals, Jammu and Kashmir police leads this list. A J&K sub-inspector, Nazir Ahmad Kuchey, will get two for his role in two encounters in 2014 and 2015 that killed Pakistani militants.

P. Sanjoy Singh, a Manipur inspector, is getting the seventh in his career. The State recommended him for killing two United Revolutionary Front militants in 2015. Constables Rajesh Shukla and Randhir Singh get the medal for killing a Khalistani militant, Khajan Singh, in Punjab in 1992.