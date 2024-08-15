GIFT a SubscriptionGift
75,000 new medical seats in the next five years, says PM Modi

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said additional medical seats will fulfil the dreams of many aspiring doctors and enhance the country’s overall healthcare capacity

Updated - August 15, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 08:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during 78th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during 78th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Central Government will create 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years as part of the government’s move to augment the country’s healthcare infrastructure. 

In his address to the nation on India’s 78th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said, “In the last 10 years, we have ensured that there are nearly one lakh medical seats. Still nearly 25,000 youngsters go abroad for medical education, and they are having to go to such places that astonishes me. My government recognises the growing demand for medical education within the country and it is due to this that the addition is being planned.’‘ 

1.5 lakh medical seats will be made available in the country by 2029: Pralhad Joshi

Mr. Modi said additional medical seats will fulfil the dreams of many aspiring doctors and enhance the country’s overall healthcare capacity. “We have expanded the health infrastructure by sanctioning an increase in the number of hospitals. We have also announced an increase in the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges so that our children can fulfil their dream of serving the nation as doctors,” he said. 

The Prime Minister said India must tread the path of ‘Swasth Bharat’ and highlighted the country’s achievement during COVID, including conducting the fastest vaccination drive of crores of population against the virus.

