75, including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, arrive in Kabul airport for evacuation

The citizens are also carrying three Sri Guru Granth Sahib that are being brought from Sikh Gurudwaras in Afghanistan.

Seventy-five individuals, including Hindu and Sikh citizens of Afghanistan, reached the airport in Kabul on Monday morning for the next round of the Indian airlift operation that is currently under way. The citizens are also carrying three Sri Guru Granth Sahib that are being brought from Sikh Gurudwaras in Afghanistan.

“I can confirm that 75 passengers that includes stranded Indians and 46 Afghan Hindu and Sikh citizens with three Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are currently inside the Kabul airport and are being escorted by international forces to the Indian Air Force aircraft on the ground. They will be evacuated in a few hours,” said Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, an organisation that is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Air Force in the airlift operation.

The aircraft is expected to land in an airbase later this evening. India brought back 392 individuals from Kabul on Sunday in three flights and similar airlift operation is expected to continue for several days as hundreds more remain in Afghanistan who will have to be evacuated as the capital of Afghanistan has been witnessing growing tension among Taliban and members of the previous government.

Also Read: Going from conflict to conflict

A woman Afghan lawmaker who has been in Delhi for sometime said that the Taliban was expected to target at least 60 Members of Parliament who had ties to the government of President Ashraf Ghani. “They have been visiting our homes and issuing threats. They have been demanding that my 18-year-old son should join them and because of the threat, my son has gone into hiding,” said the Afghan MP requesting anonymity.

“All those people who spoke or wrote against Taliban and its links to Pakistan are vulnerable to attacks from their side. I have been vocal against them and my videos remain in social media. Taliban is scanning these videos and planning their move,” said the MP.