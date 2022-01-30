75% adults vaccinated against COVID: PM Modi hails 'momentous feat'

"Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success."

With 75 % of all adults fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated fellow citizens for this "momentous feat" and said he is proud of all those who are making the vaccination drive a success.

Tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he stated that India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75% adult population against COVID, the Prime Minister said, "75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat."

The cumulative number of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore.