Independence Day | PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort

15 August 2020 07:11 IST

India's 74th Independence Day celebrations are set to be carried out with adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday.

According to a Defence ministry statement, the Prime Minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

Major Shweta Pandey will assist the PM in unfurling the National Flag.

Here are the latest updates:

Capital turns into a fortress for Independence Day celebrations

A day before the Independence Day celebration, the city has been turned into a fortress with multiple layers of security. Due to the pandemic all the necessary safety guidelines will be enforced and arrangements have been made on the rampart for only 100 VVIPs as per social distancing norms.

A senior police officer said that Delhi Police has made multilayered arrangements in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with agencies like the NSG, SPG and ITBP. All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and ‘Parakram’ vans have been strategically stationed and the borders have been sealed.

