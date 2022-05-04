7.38 kg of opium seized from two traffickers in Manipur

Indo-Myanmar International border in Manipur. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

May 04, 2022 13:31 IST

The two tribal drug traffickers were arrested at Phoubakchao in Bishnupur district.

The Manipur police on Tuesday evening seized 7.38 kg of high-quality opium from two tribal drug traffickers at Phoubakchao in Bishnupur district, according to district Superintendent of Police SP N. Herojit.

The two, T. Waiphei, 30, and Lekhogin Waiphei, 28, were handed over to the Moiirang police station along with the seized opium for investigation.

Police continue to seize various drugs, including heroin, brown sugar, and opium, almost daily from several parts of this border State. Official sources say that these intoxicants are smuggled from Myanmar.

Officials said that under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Romi Mayengbam and Additional Police Superintendent (Law and Order) S. Takhelammbam, the district police had been raiding suspected places and checking motorists and passersby.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic India had sealed the international border with Myanmar. Besides, there had been sporadic gun battles between the Myanmar army and the country’s activists at Namphalong, Tamu towns and other villages. Though the border is sealed, various contraband goods and drugs are reportedly smuggled into Manipur. Assam Rifles, police and Narcotics and Affairs of Border personnel continue to seize huge quantities of drugs, gold and other items.