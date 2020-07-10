73 Tablighis from abroad released

Sixty-two Malaysian and 11 Saudi Arabian nationals, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital in March, were released by Delhi courts on Friday after payment of fines. Earlier on Thursday, 60 Malaysian nationals, were had similarly been released after payment of fines.
The foreign nationals faced trials for violating visa norms and the government’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik allowed the 62 Malaysian nationals to walk free on payment of ₹7,000 each after they filed a plea seeking lesser sentence under the plea bargaining process by accepting mild charges.
Another court of Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Gupta allowed 11 Saudi Arabian national to walk free under the plea bargaining process upon their payment of ₹10,000 each.
The foreign nationals were represented by advocate S. Hari Haran.
The police had earlier filed chargesheets against the foreigners for attending the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat centre in violation of visa conditions, and indulging in missionary activities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The police had said over 900 foreign nationals who are accused in the case belong to 34 different countries and chargesheets are being prepared country-wise.
