73 policemen quarantined after five Moradabad violence accused test positive for COVID-19

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura pelting of stones incident in Moradabad last week were quarantined on April 22 after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police official said.
The five accused are among the 17 who were arrested after a mob attacked a team of health workers in Nawabpura area in Moradabad on April 15 to prevent it from taking a coronavirus-infected man to an isolation facility.
Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said samples of all 73 police personnel, who have been quarantined at different centres in Moradabad, have been sent for testing.
“We have enough staff at Nagphani police station to tackle the situation,” he said.
