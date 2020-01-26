71st Republic Day: Religious themes dominate State tableaux

Religious themes dominated State tableaux showcased in the Republic Day parade on Sunday with at least 10 out of the 15 State tableaux carrying such symbolism.

Crowds were kept engaged through the course of the parade, especially with the military showcase, including a debut presentation by an all-women motorcycle stunt team from the CRPF. Aircraft and helicopters cut through a clear sky, keeping necks craned and the audience entertained on a sunny winter morning.

While Punjab based its tableau around the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and his principles, Karnataka based its display on the philosophy of Basaveshwara and his “Anubhava Mantapa”, an ancient socio-religious centre. Uttar Pradesh’s tableau was centered around cultural and religious tourism with a replica of the Dewa Sharif Sufi shrine to represent the composite culture of the State.

Step well

The tableau presented by Gujarat focussed on “Rani ki Vav” a step well with a unique architectural style, said to be the only step well declared a world heritage site by UNESCO, according to a booklet on the Republic Day shared by the government, but also had various images of deities such as Vishnu, Buddha, Kalki and Devi. Odisha’s tableau was themed around Lord Lingaraja’s “Rukuna Ratha Yatara,” Goa’s float carried a replica of the famous Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji, but also had a statue of a large frog holding a guitar as a symbol for its campaign to “save the frogs.”

Himachal Pradesh showcased its version of the Dasara festival or the Kullu Dasara; Telangana showcased a flower festival celebrated in the honour of a patron Goddess of womanhood as well as represented one of the largest tribal religious congregations in the world.

Tamil Nadu highlighted certain folk culture but also presented the statue of Ayyanar a guardian folk deity. Chhattisgarh focused on crafts and ornaments and carried a statue of Nandi, Lord Shiva’s vehicle made of bell metal.

Architecture, crafts

Among States that did not put up any explicitly religious symbolism in their tableaux, included Rajasthan, which displayed its architecture and crafts, Assam which displayed its tradition of bamboo and cane craftsmanship; Madhya Pradesh, which themed its tableau around the Tribal Museum in Bhopal; Meghalaya which showcased its rich environment and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which showcased the “Back to Village” programme started last year.