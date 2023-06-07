700 students face deportation from Canada | Punjab Minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre's intervention

June 07, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Chandigarh

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal on June 6 sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in the matter of 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada. In a letter to Mr. Jaishankar, Mr. Dhaliwal also sought time to meet him over the issue.

As many as 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, are facing deportation from Canada after Canadian authorities found the students’ “admission offer letters” to educational institutions to be fake. The matter came to light in March when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada.

"I have also sought time to meet EAM so that the whole matter can be brought to the attention of the GOI personally," Mr. Dhaliwal said.

In a letter to the EAM, Mr. Dhaliwal said, “These [700] students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters… I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies, including the High Commission of Canada and Government of Canada, so that these students can be saved from being deported,”

These students should not be deported and given work permits considering their visas, the Minister requested.

Mr. Dhaliwal also appealed to the people of Punjab to check the record of the travel agent and the details of the college before going abroad or sending their children for studies.

