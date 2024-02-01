ADVERTISEMENT

700 One Stop Centres set up across the country: Irani

February 01, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - New Delhi

Minister lauds the work of 24x7 helpline for women on 32nd foundation day event of National Commission for Women

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that One Stop Centres to help women who have faced violence have been established in over 700 districts across the country and around 8.3 lakh women have received help through them.

The One Stop Centre is a scheme of the Women and Child Development Ministry set up under the Nirbhaya Fund and aims to support and assist women facing violence in public and private spaces, including domestic violence. These centres have an administrator, case workers, medical personnel, police facilitation officer, psycho-social counsellor, legal counsellor, security guard, IT staff and multi-purpose workers.

Addressing the 32nd foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Ms. Irani said that the One Stop Centres have helped more than 8.3 lakh women so far.

The Union Women and Child Development Minister also lauded the mammoth effort of the emergency response service through the NCW 24x7 helpline for women.

Underscoring the pivotal role of women in the nation’s progress, she emphasised the significant contribution of women to the country’s GDP.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission was working towards creating favourable conditions for women to participate more in social, economic and political activities.

The National Commission for Women was set up as a statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 to review the Constitutional and Legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate redressal of grievances and advise the government on all policy matters affecting women.

