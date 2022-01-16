70% Indian adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 93% receive at least one dose

India has been able to achieve the milestone of administering over 156 crore doses.

The countrywide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Sunday completed one year, during which over 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered.

According to health ministry officials, over 93 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 69.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

A commemorative postage stamp on indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin was released to mark one year of the inoculation drive.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said that India crossed the landmark milestone of administering 10 crore vaccine doses on April 1 last year.

As many as 25 crore vaccine doses were administered on June 25, crossed 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine dose on August 6 and 75 crore on September 13, he said.

"As a result of the country's solidarity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's commitment during the Corona crisis that the country not only manufactured a vaccine but also inoculated a large part of the population in a very short time. This one year of vaccination campaign shows India's resolve," Mandaviya said in another tweet.

The drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Vaccination of all people aged over 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the inoculation drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.