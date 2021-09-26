7 new faces in as Punjab CM expands his Cabinet

Chandigarh

26 September 2021 17:33 IST

Charanjit Singh Channi retains eight Ministers from Amarinder Singh’s team.

The new Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday expanded his cabinet with 15 minister taking oath of office here.

Seven fresh faces that were included in the new cabinet include Raj Kumar Verka, Pargat Singh, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurkirat Kotli, Rana Gurjit Singh and Nabha Randeep Nabha. Former Irrigation minister and three-time MLA from Kapurthala Rana Gurjit Singh was also inducted.

The Ministers that have been retained from former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s cabinet include Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Badal, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators.

Ahead of the cabinet expansion a few Congress leaders wrote to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu against including Rana Gurjit Singh in the cabinet for his alleged involvement in a sand mining scam in the state.

Mr Channi and two deputy Chief Ministers — O P Soni and Sukhjinder Randhawa had earlier this week took oath of office.