7 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh, arms recovered

Seven Maoists were gunned by the police on Saturday in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

Based on intelligence inputs, District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, part of a special operations team of the Rajnandgaon police, around 7 a.m. struck at 40 Maoists in Sailpar forest in Sitagota village, close to the Maharashtra border, said Deputy Inspector General (Anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P.

“One AK-47, a .303 rifle, a 315 bore rifle and quite a lot of muzzle-loading weapons have been recovered,” he said.

Two personnel suffered minor injuries and were out of danger. Bodies of the slain Maoists were yet to be identified.

On July 28, seven Maoists were killed at Tiriya in Bastar district by a DRG and special task force team. A day later, two Maoists were killed at Kanneguda in Sukma district.